Maharashtra govt alleges injustice to state students in NEET exam results; seeks its cancellation

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday called for resolution of students' 'legitimate complaints' through an investigation, "First the NEET exam paper was leaked and now the students allege that there has been a scam in its results as well. Serious questions are being raised on 6 students of the same centre getting 720 out of 720 marks and many kinds of irregularities are coming to the fore." There are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced, Gandhi said and asked, "Why is the government ignoring the voice of lakhs of students? Students want answers to legitimate questions related to the rigging in the NEET exam results."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also opposed the NEET saying the entrance test goes against social justice and federalism.