Maharashtra govt asks Centre to raise non-creamy layer limit to Rs 15 lakh

A draft ordinance to accord a constitutional status to the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste Commission was also approved in the cabinet meeting.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 10:07 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 10:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraScheduled Caste

