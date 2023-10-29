Maharashtra govt calls high-level meet on Maratha reservation issue as Manoj Jarange intensifies stir

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has convened a high-level meeting on Maratha reservation on Monday even as Jalgaon-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil intensified his agitation across the state and renewed his pitch for a hunger strike.

Jarange-Patil, however, has appealed to ensure that the protests are peaceful and no one should attempt dying by suicide.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has once again requested Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana, to be patient as the government is exploring all means to ensure that the Maratha community gets reservation.

The cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation headed by state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil would be meeting at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, on Monday, to discuss the issue which has larger ramifications.