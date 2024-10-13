Maharashtra govt comes under fire for Baba Siddique's murder; opposition calls for Fadnavis' resignation

<p>Mumbai: Hours after veteran politician and Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation saying that the administrative and police machinery has collapsed. </p><p>The 66-year-old Siddique, who was in Congress for close to 48 years, had this year joined the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. </p><p>Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time. This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail”.</p> .Baba Siddique murder case: One accused in police custody till Oct 21, his accomplice claims to be minor.<p>“Siddique’s murder shows complete anarchy in Mumbai. The rule of law is gone,” senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, came under severe fire from the opposition.</p><p>NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said: “If the home minister and the rulers are going to push the cart of the state so mildly, it can be an alarm bell for the common people. There is a need not only to investigate this, but also to accept the responsibility and step down.”</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray hit out at Shinde government for Siddiqui’s murder and the alleged fake encounter of key accused in Badlapur children sexual assault . </p><p>“Whether it is the arrest of accused in Baba Siddique's murder or the encounter of Akshay Shinde (rape accused), suspicions are being raised on every act of this government and this is not a good thing. We are not sure who these arrested accused are,” said Thackeray.</p> .<p>The former chief minister said that Mumbai is the only city in Maharashtra which has two Commissioners of Police, yet such crimes are committed. </p><p>“What about the peoples’ security? Women are not safe in the state, the rulers are insecure, leaders of the ruling party are getting shot in public view. I don’t mind if you appoint five police commissioners for Mumbai,” said Thackeray.</p> .<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi listed four political murders that took place during this year, “On February 3, 2024 BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shinde Sena chief of Kalyan, inside a police station. </p><p>"On February 9, Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead by Mauris Noronha alias Mauris Bhai. </p><p>"In October 2024, Sachin Kurmi of NCP was fatally stabbed in Byculla. On October 12, Baba Siddique, NCP shot dead in Bandra despite knowing he was receiving death threats and had Y category security”.</p>