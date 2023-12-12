JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra govt forms panel to probe BMC's financial transactions in last 25 years

Legislators expressed concerns about the finances of the BMC, and doubts were raised about its transactions in the last 25 years, state Minister Uday Samant said.
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 09:40 IST

Follow Us

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government has formed a committee to conduct an audit of the financial transactions of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 25 years, state Minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Samant said the issue was raised during a discussion in the legislative assembly on Monday regarding the functioning of civic bodies.

Legislators expressed concerns about the finances of the BMC, and doubts were raised about its transactions in the last 25 years, he said.

“As a minister designated to take up queries concerning the urban development department, I have appointed a three-member committee to investigate the financial transactions of the last 25 years,” Samant said.

The government will bring out a white paper once the committee presents its findings, he said.

When asked if a similar probe would be conducted for the civic bodies of Pune, Nagpur and Kalyan-Dombivili as demanded by the opposition, the minister said there was no reason to demand such a probe.

Investigations will be conducted as and when necessary, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 December 2023, 09:40 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraBMC

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT