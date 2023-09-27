Maharashtra govt has turned Mantralaya into cage: Cong leader slams Shinde-led dispensation

Taunting the government over the issue, Wadettiwar, who is Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, said, 'This triple-engine government is basically a circus created for grabbing power and it has turned the Mantralaya into a cage. Congress ruled the state for so many years, but it never required to put any steel net at the secretariat building.' A wide safety net was put up on the second floor of the Mantralaya after some incidents of people jumping from the top floors were reported in the last few years. But this did not stop such attempts, as people took to climbing on the net during protests.