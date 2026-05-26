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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra govt launches crackdown on hoarding, diversion amid spike in petrol & diesel demand

The government is investigating whether fuel meant for regular retail consumption is being hoarded or diverted for unauthorised commercial use.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavisdieselpetrol prices

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