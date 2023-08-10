Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra govt must reduce fees of some recruitment exams or VBA will agitate, says Prakash Ambedkar

He also alleged that two private companies contracted to conduct these exams and collect fees have been accused of various irregularities.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 11:37 IST

The fees for recruitment exams being conducted by the Maharashtra government are exorbitant and an agitation would be held if these are not reduced, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed fees for some of these exams were as high as Rs 900 for SC, ST and OBC students and Rs 1000 for those from the general category.

He also alleged that two private companies contracted to conduct these exams and collect fees have been accused of various irregularities.

"The fees must be reduced or else we will carry out an agitation. Why are the unemployed being troubled this way? Are these funds for Lok Sabha polls," Ambedkar said.

(Published 10 August 2023, 11:37 IST)
