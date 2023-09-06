Maharashtra govt planning next Cabinet meet in Marathwada's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

With a focus on Marathwada, the Maharashtra government is planning to hold the next Cabinet meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar - earlier known as Aurangabad.
This is after a gap of around seven years that a Cabinet meeting would be held in Marathwada region - which would address issues of the vast geographic region.
The Cabinet meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is being planned on September 16, on the eve of Marathwada Liberation Day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, celebrated on 17 September.
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) houses the divisional headquarters of Marathwada that comprises eight districts of Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani and Osmanabad.
The region borders neighbouring Karnataka and Telangana states and lies to the west of Vidarbha and east of Khandesh.
The region was earlier part of the State of Hyderabad controlled by the Nizam.
On September 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to take part in the Marathwada Liberation Day festivities.
Various events, including marathons and conferences to discuss the history of the region, will be held in the region between September 17 and Republic Day (January 26) next year, he said. Programmes will be organised in all districts of the region.
“A development model for short, medium and long periods will be made for the region. We shall see to it that only those projects that will be completed in the desired time are announced,” officials said.
The projects that will address the issues of employment, irrigation and education will be discussed and announced after cabinet approval, he said.