Maharashtra govt planning next Cabinet meet in Marathwada's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

With a focus on Marathwada, the Maharashtra government is planning to hold the next Cabinet meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar - earlier known as Aurangabad.

This is after a gap of around seven years that a Cabinet meeting would be held in Marathwada region - which would address issues of the vast geographic region.

The Cabinet meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is being planned on September 16, on the eve of Marathwada Liberation Day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, celebrated on 17 September.