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Maharashtra govt plans comprehensive action for conservation of historic stepwells

The direction was issued by Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 05:48 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 05:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraconservation

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