<p>Mumbai: In what snowballed into a major political issue in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, the BJP-led Maha Yuti revoked the decision of granting 5 per cent reservations to Muslims. </p><p>In 2014 when the Congress-NCP Democratic Front government was in power, the Muslim community, under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category, was given reservation in educational institutions, semi-government and government jobs - and a government resolution (GR) was issued to facilitate an ordinance. </p><p>However, the ordinance faced legal challenges in the Bombay High Court, which issued a stay on November 14, 2014.</p>.Indian cricketers not shaking hands with Pakistani counterparts is 'dadagiri' by BJP, alleges Sanjay Raut.<p>Because the ordinance was not passed into law by the Maharashtra legislature by the deadline of December 23, 2014, it automatically lapsed. Subsequently, the Supreme Court invalidated the reservation by cancelling it during the hearing of a Special Leave Petition against the Bombay High Court’s order.</p><p>Now, after 12 years, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>-led dispensation has revoked 5 per cent reservation under the SBC-A category. </p><p>The Social Justice Department issued a GR on Tuesday night, formally scrapping the quota that applied to admissions in educational institutions and recruitment in government and semi-government services.</p><p>Mumbai Congress president and Mumbai North-Central MP Prof Varsha Gaikwad said that the decision of the government is unfortunate. </p><p>“The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department of the Maharashtra Government issued an extremely unfortunate Government Resolution on February 17, 2026. Through this decision, all previous Government Resolutions and circulars regarding the issuance of caste certificates and caste validity certificates to persons falling under the Special Backward Category-A within the Muslim community have been officially revoked. In other words, the reservation provided to the Muslim community has been canceled,” he said.</p><p>NCP (SP) leader and national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “The BJP led Maharashtra Government's decision to revoke 5 per cent reservation to Socially and Educationally backward Muslims proves that BJP does not value Muslim leaders of BJP and their allies. It also shows that these Muslim leaders are incapable of getting justice from BJP for their own”.</p>