<p>Mumbai: The Sawantwadi Road railway station on the Konkan Railway will be named after legendary physicist-turned-politician Madhu Dandavate, one of India's iconic socialist leaders. </p><p>Known for his honesty and integrity Dr Dandavate (21 January 1924 – 12 November 2005) had served as a five-time MP from Rajapur from 1971-91 and had served as Railway Minister in the Morarji Desai government and the Finance Minister in the Vishwanath Pratap Singh dispensation. </p><p>The decision to rename Sawantwadi Road railway station as Lokmanya Madhu Dandavate Railway Terminus was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. </p>.Ajit Dada was the best CM Maharashtra never had: Devendra Fadnavis.<p>“Renaming the Sawantwadi Road railway station after Madhu Dandavate has been a long-pending demand of the locals. The Cabinet has approved it. The proposal will be sent to the Centre,” the Chief Minister’s Office said. </p><p>Born on January 21, 1924, in Ahmednagar in present-day Maharashtra, Dandavate studied physics at the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay and later taught at Siddhartha College in Mumbai. His political journey began during the Quit India Movement in 1942, and he later became associated with the socialist movement led by leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia. Dandavate was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajapur in Maharashtra for five consecutive terms between 1971 and 1991. During the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, he was jailed for his opposition activities.</p><p>He served as Railway Minister in the Morarji Desai government from 1977 to 1979 and introduced several reforms, including computerisation of railway reservations and cushioned berths in second-class sleeper coaches, making train travel more comfortable for millions of ordinary passengers. </p><p>Dandavate later served as Finance Minister in Prime Minister V P Singh’s government and also held the post of Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission.</p><p>Known for his sharp speeches, wit and clean public image, Dandavate remained one of the few politicians admired across party lines.</p>