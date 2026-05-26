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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra govt to name Sawantwadi railway station after late politician Madhu Dandavate

The decision to rename Sawantwadi Road railway station was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:32 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRailway station

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