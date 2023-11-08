Maharashtra govt to purchase iconic Air India building

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is set to purchase the iconic Air India Building in Nariman Point off the picturesque Marine Drive in Mumbai.

The deal is expected to cost Rs 1,601 crore.

Maharashtra government has been in touch with the Centre and the Civil Aviation Ministry over this. The proposal was cleared at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

It may be recalled, last year, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressing Maharashtra's intent to acquire the building.

The Air India Building is now owned by AI Assets Holding Ltd.

The CMO in Mantralaya confirmed the development. The Air India Building is very near to Mantralaya - state secretariat.

The purchase value of the 22-storeyed building with 46,470 sq ft space is Rs 1,601 crore.

Several offices of various departments would be opened in this new building.

Others who were in the race include the Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

In a way, this would of the scale of a third secretariat after Mantralaya and New Administrative Building.

The high-rise building was constructed in 1974 and served as Air India's corporate office till 2013.

In January 2022, the national carrier was handed over to the Tata Group.