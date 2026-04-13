<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will take forward the dreams of legendary playback singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asha-bhosle">Asha Bhosle</a> and set up a music institute that she had dreamt of. </p><p>The decision was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> in Mumbai on Monday. </p><p>Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Cabinet ministers attended the meeting. </p><p>Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal read out the condolence note in the meeting. </p>.Asha Bhosle wanted to be authentic for 'Umrao Jaan', put in lot of effort: Director Muzaffar Ali.<p>Asha Tai, as she was popularly known, passed way on Sunday, aged 92. </p><p>“The proposal for the music institute was mooted by Asha Bhosle, and the state government will take it forward,” the Chief Minister said.</p><p>Known for her distinct voice and unique singing style, she won several awards and honours, including the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the coveted Maharashtra Bhushan Award and Bang Vibhushan Award. </p>