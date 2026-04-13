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Maharashtra govt to set up Asha Tai’s dream music institute

'The proposal for the music institute was mooted by Asha Bhosle, and the state government will take it forward,' the Chief Minister said.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 11:42 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisAsha Bhoslesunetra pawar

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