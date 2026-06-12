Maharashtra govt to table Women Farmers Empowerment Bill in monsoon session

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026 will be introduced during the forthcoming Monsoon Session to provide legal recognition to women farmers as independent farmers in the state. </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to formulate a comprehensive policy to safeguard the rights of women farmers and promote their holistic empowerment.</p><p>The Chief Minister was speaking at a presentation on the Women Farmers Empowerment Bill held at Varsha, his official residence, in Mumbai.</p> .Seeds Bill will protect farmers' rights, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan .<p>Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane, and Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal participated in the meeting through video conferencing.</p><p>Fadnavis said that women account for more than 81 percent of participation in Maharashtra’s agricultural sector. However, most agricultural policies and government schemes remain male-centric. </p><p>Since land ownership is often a prerequisite for availing benefits under agricultural schemes, a large number of women farmers are excluded from these benefits. Women cultivating family or community-owned land, as well as those engaged in allied activities such as fisheries, livestock rearing, poultry farming and collection of forest produce, are often not recognized as farmers. It is against this backdrop that the proposed legislation has been drafted.</p> .<p>The Chief Minister directed that all suggestions received should be incorporated while preparing the final draft of the Bill. </p><p>"The legislation should aim to provide statutory recognition to women engaged in agriculture as “farmers,” establish institutional mechanisms for their welfare, and ensure access to credit, technology, markets and other essential services," he said.</p><p>He further stated that, in addition to conventional farming, the Bill should cover activities such as animal husbandry, dairy farming, poultry farming, beekeeping, fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, floriculture, mushroom cultivation, agroforestry and collection of forest produce. It should also include landless farmers, tenant farmers, agricultural labourers, pastoral workers and migrant agricultural workers.</p> .<p>A detailed study should be undertaken to establish an effective digital system through which women farmers can access state government loan schemes, agricultural subsidies, seeds, fertilizers, crop insurance, extension services, market facilities, transportation, storage infrastructure and social security schemes. The Bill should also provide for the creation of an independent digital database of women farmers.</p><p> Fadnavis emphasized that the proposal should also examine the establishment of a dedicated “Maharashtra State Women Farmers Fund” for the empowerment of women farmers, along with mechanisms for the effective implementation of the legislation. </p>