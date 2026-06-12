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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra govt to table Women Farmers Empowerment Bill in monsoon session

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to formulate a comprehensive policy to safeguard the rights of women farmers and promote their holistic empowerment.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 17:22 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsDevendra FadnavisMaharshtra

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