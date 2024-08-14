Maharashtra govt transfers Rs 3,000 in select accounts under 'Ladki Bahin' on trial basis

Mumbai: With just a few days left for the official launch of the Maharashtra government's new "Ladki Bahin Yojana", the Women and Child Development Department on Wednesday said it has succeeded in transferring Rs 3,000 in select bank accounts of beneficiaries on a trial basis covering two months.

Under the "Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", underprivileged women aged 21 to 65 years will get Rs 1,500 per month as stipend from the state government.

The scheme, announced in the state's June-end budget, will cost Rs 46,000 crore per year to the exchequer and is being launched a few months ahead of the assembly polls which are due in October.