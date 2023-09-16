Maharashtra govt won’t disturb OBC quota in any way: Fadnavis

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis said, “The state government has taken a clear stand about not touching, reducing or sharing the OBC quota. Hence, we request the OBC community to withdraw their agitation.”

The deputy CM said he personally requested the agitators in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he attended a special cabinet meeting earlier in the day. “I believe that those (protesters) in Sambhajinagar will end their hunger strike,” he said.