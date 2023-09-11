Maharashtra govt's all-party meeting urges Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw fast over Maratha reservation issue

The Chief Minister said that while the government was committed to providing reservation to the Maratha community, the existing OBC reservation would not be disturbed to them.

According to Shinde, action is being taken against the police officers responsible for the lathi-charge and offences against protestors are being withdrawn. “Three police officers would be dismissed,” he said.

Besides Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, his counterpart in the Council Ambadas Danve, senior ministers and leaders were present.

Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati of Kolhapur, the 13th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj briefly attended the meeting as well.

The government is in constant touch with Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana.