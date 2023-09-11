Maharashtra govt's all-party meeting urges Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw fast over Maratha reservation issue

The all-party meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday night passed a resolution requesting Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to withdraw his fast-unto-death even as it reiterated its commitment to provide reservation to the Maratha community.
Jarange-Patil’s fast entered the 14th day on Monday and for the last two days he had stopped drinking water and refused medical check-up and medicines.
“We request him to withdraw the fast…we are hopeful that he would withdraw the fast,” Shinde told reporters at the Sahyadri guest house at Malabar Hill after the marathon meeting.
“We all are worried about his health…we want to convey that the government is working on his demands…we assure that the government, the leaders of all political parties are with you,” Shinde said in an appeal to Jarange-Patil, who is protesting in Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur road in Jalna.
The Chief Minister said that while the government was committed to providing reservation to the Maratha community, the existing OBC reservation would not be disturbed to them.
According to Shinde, action is being taken against the police officers responsible for the lathi-charge and offences against protestors are being withdrawn. “Three police officers would be dismissed,” he said.
Besides Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, his counterpart in the Council Ambadas Danve, senior ministers and leaders were present.
Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati of Kolhapur, the 13th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj briefly attended the meeting as well.
The government is in constant touch with Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana.