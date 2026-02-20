<p>Mumbai: Days after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> government scrapped the 12-year-old 5 per cent quota for Muslims in education, semi-government and government jobs, the decision was challenged in the Bombay High Court on Friday. </p><p>Advocate Dr Syed Ejaz Abbas filed the civil writ petition.</p><p>Advocate Nitin Satpute is the petitioner's counsel. </p><p>The petitioners sought an urgent hearing. </p><p>A Government Resolution (GR) cancelling the resolution was notified on 17 February. </p><p>In 2014, the Congress-NCP Democratic Front government was in power — with Prithviraj Chavan as the Chief Minister.</p>.'Ruling party doesn't want Muslims to become IAS, IPS officers': AIMIM leader on quota cancellation.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslims">Muslims</a> were placed under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category, given reservation in educational institutions, semi-government and government jobs. The government issued a resolution (GR) to facilitate an ordinance and grant reservation as the SBC-A category. </p><p>It may be recalled, the ordinance faced legal challenges in the Bombay High Court, which issued a stay on November 14, 2014.</p><p>Because the ordinance was not passed into law by the Maharashtra legislature by the December 23, 2014, deadline, it automatically lapsed. Subsequently, the Supreme Court invalidated the reservation by cancelling it during the hearing of a Special Leave Petition against the Bombay High Court’s order.</p><p>The Social Justice Department issued a GR on Tuesday night, formally scrapping the quota that applied to admissions in educational institutions and recruitment in government and semi-government services.</p>