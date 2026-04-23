<p>Nashik/Mumbai: To mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary Holkar queen of the Maratha–Malwa kingdom, a grand water pilgrimage — Goda to Narmada Jal Yatra 2026 — will be launched from the Jyotirlinga temple town of Trimbakeshwar on Friday.</p><p>The pilgrimage seeks to reinforce her enduring legacy of temple restoration, construction of ghats and stepwells, promotion of small-scale irrigation, and commitment to water conservation.</p><p>As 2026 has been declared the International Year of Women Farmers, special emphasis will be placed on encouraging women’s participation.</p><p>Born on May 31, 1725, in Chaundi village in present-day Ahilyanagar district, Ahilyabai Holkar belonged to a Dhangar family and later married Khanderao Holkar of the Holkar dynasty. Following the deaths of her husband and father-in-law, Malhar Rao Holkar, she assumed charge of the kingdom, defended the Malwa state against invasions, and personally led armies into battle. Widely regarded as one of India’s most visionary female rulers, her reign was marked by the construction and restoration of temples, dharamshalas, wells, and ghats across the country.</p>.Nashik Kumbh Mela to draw 8–10 times more devotees: Fadnavis.<p>The Jal Yatra will be inaugurated by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>The event has been organised under the leadership of Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who oversees the Godavari and Krishna Basin Development Corporation.</p><p>Trimbakeshwar, the origin of the Godavari River — often referred to as the Dakshina Ganga — is home to one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. </p><p>The temple is unique for its three-faced linga, symbolising the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. </p><p>The Godavari, India’s second-longest river, flows for about 1,465 km, draining Maharashtra (48.6%), Telangana (18.8%), Andhra Pradesh (4.5%), Chhattisgarh (10.9%), and Odisha (5.7%), before emptying into the Bay of Bengal through an extensive network of distributaries.</p><p>Vikhe-Patil said the initiative draws inspiration from Ahilyabai Holkar’s visionary and people-centric governance to set new benchmarks in water management in the state.</p><p>The pilgrimage will commence simultaneously on April 25, 2026, from two locations: Shri Kshetra Chondi, her birthplace, and Trimbakeshwar. The inauguration at Trimbakeshwar will be attended by prominent spiritual leaders and will include rituals such as Kanya Pujan (worship of 108 girls) and ceremonial worship of the Godavari.</p><p>The event at Chondi will be inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Legislative Council Chairman Prof. Ram Shinde. </p><p>The yatra from Chondi will halt at Ahilyanagar on April 25, while the Trimbakeshwar yatra will pass through Nashik, Sinnar, and Sangamner, converging at Shirdi on April 26. Thereafter, both processions will proceed together.</p><p>Special preparations have been made in Shirdi to welcome the yatra, including cultural, spiritual, and water-awareness programmes.</p><p>On April 27, the yatra will travel via Shirdi, Kopargaon, Vaijapur, and Gangapur, halting at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Grishneshwar. It will reach Kannad, Chalisgaon, and Dhule on April 28, and conclude on April 29 at Maheshwar.</p><p>Maheshwar, located on the banks of the Narmada River — India’s fifth-longest and largest west-flowing river — holds historical significance as a centre of Ahilyabai Holkar’s rule. </p><p>Highlighting a unique feature of the yatra, Vikhe-Patil said water from 30 river basins across the state will be collected in ceremonial pots (kalash). These will be worshipped at various locations in the presence of public representatives and farmers, and eventually brought together at Shirdi.</p><p>Around 500 participants, including pilgrims, Warkaris, and youth, are expected to take part. Organisations working in the water sector, voluntary groups, farmers, and citizens are also likely to participate in large numbers. </p><p>Stressing that water conservation is the need of the hour and that only collective efforts can strengthen the state’s water resources, Vikhe-Patil appealed to public representatives, office-bearers, workers, and citizens to participate enthusiastically in the initiative.</p>