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Maharashtra: Grand water pilgrimage to commemorate Ahilyabai Holkar

The pilgrimage seeks to reinforce her enduring legacy of temple restoration, construction of ghats and stepwells, promotion of small-scale irrigation, and commitment to water conservation.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 04:47 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 04:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

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