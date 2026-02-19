Menu
india maharashtra

Maharashtra: Haldi ceremony turns violent leading to murder of three

The deceased include Devendra Gyaneshwar Pawar (36), Suresh Mojgir Gosavi (50), and Sahil Suresh Gosavi (35).
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 17:34 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 17:34 IST
India News Maharashtra Crime murder

