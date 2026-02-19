<p>Mumbai: A Haldi ceremony turned violent leading to murder of three persons and grievous injuries to three others in the Dhule district of Maharashtra on Thursday.</p><p>The incident took place in the Nilkanth Nagar in Pimpalner in Dhule district, nearly 350 kms away from Mumbai.</p><p>While the Haldi ceremony was being held on Thursday, the marriage was scheduled on Friday.</p><p>During the ceremony an argument broke out after which the groom’s side attacked the bride’s side. </p>.Woman, three others held for killing husband, Cops cite denial of divorce as motive behind murder.<p>Three members from the bride's side were killed and three others were injured in the ensuing violence. </p><p>The deceased include Devendra Gyaneshwar Pawar (36), Suresh Mojgir Gosavi (50), and Sahil Suresh Gosavi (35). </p><p>Pankaj Ashok Gir, Suresh Supdugir, and Sagar Gosavi were injured and admitted to a local hospital. </p><p>The Pimpalner police are conducting the investigations. Tension prevailed after the incident.</p><p>More details are awaited. </p>