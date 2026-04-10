Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Has Eknath Shinde's 'Operation Tiger' been launched again?

The Shiv Sena, according to reports, is trying to poach MPs of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 17:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 April 2026, 17:45 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath Shinde

Follow us on :

Follow Us