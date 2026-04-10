<p>Mumbai: At a time when the Indian political spectrum is closely watching the elections in four states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry, Maharashtra is abuzz with reports of Operation Tiger launched by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. </p><p>The Shiv Sena, according to reports, is trying to poach MPs of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).</p><p>According to reports, the meeting was held on late night on Wednesday and at least six Shiv Sena (UBT) members attended it.</p>.Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena launches Operation Tiger ahead of MLC polls.<p>Besides Shinde, his son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde was present in the meeting.</p><p>Shinde, the Shiv Sena chief leader, however, himself denied the reports.</p><p>"The reports regarding an alleged meeting with UBT MPs are completely baseless, malicious and misleading. No such meeting has taken place. For one year, such news have been circulating, however, there is no truth in them," said Shinde.</p><p>Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders said that over the past few months there has been an unease within the Shiv Sena.</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant.</p><p>"The Supreme Court is slated to hear on 24 April, the petitions involving name and symbol and there is a panic among them. If media outlet have the photos they should publish it," said Sawant.</p><p>Raut said that Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has turned Shinde's party into a "dead body" and it's currently performing an operation on them.</p>