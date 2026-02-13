<p>Mumbai: Hours after a clerk of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/food-and-drug-administration">Food and Drug Administration</a> (FDA) was caught red-handed in Mantralaya while taking bribe in the secretariat-complex, FDA and Special Assistance Minister Narhari Zirwal, who is under fire from the opposition parties, said he will step down if any link is proved. </p><p>Targeting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>-headed BJP-led Maha Yuti, opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents - Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) his resignation.</p><p>“You all know me…I don’t indulge in such things….he will have to face the consequence, it is a serious issue,” said Zirwal, who belongs to the NCP.</p><p>“If any link (with me) is proved, I will resign,” he said responding to a volley of questions. However, he added that since a person from his department is involved, he accepts the responsibility and assured to put remedial measures in place. </p><p>A tribal community leader, Zirwal is a former Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.</p><p>On Thursday evening, clerk Rajendra Dherange with the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while allegedly accepting a Rs 35,000 bribe.</p><p>A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a probe was on, the official said.</p>.Ex-DGP's SIT report shows bid to falsely implicate me under MVA rule: Fadnavis.<p>Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal termed the incident “shocking”. </p><p>“This incident has torn the state government's reputation to shreds and hung it out to dry. During the investigation, information has surfaced that the employee confessed to taking the bribe on the instructions of his seniors. This is all the more shocking and serious. Therefore, it is essential to conduct a thorough investigation of Zirwal along with the senior officials in his office,” Sapkal said. </p><p>“Zirwal has taken the stance that "If any connection is found, I will resign." However, from the perspective of moral responsibility, now that open bribery in his office has come to light, he should immediately resign from the ministerial post to ensure an impartial investigation,” he added. </p><p>“It's the misfortune of Maharashtra that in the very FDA department responsible for the state's health, 'honesty' is being sold for just Rs 35,000. The accused being connected to the ministers' staff and the name 'Appa Shinde' surfacing in the investigation can't just be mere coincidences."</p><p>"Under the guise of file clearances, what kind of market has definitely been set up in the Mantralaya? Have 'deals' been fixed from the bottom to the top for everyone? The ACB shouldn't just trim the branches - it should strike at the roots,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who is a former Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. </p>