Maharashtra introduces landmark 'Women Farmers Empowerment Bill' to recognise women farmers

<p>Mumbai: In a historic first, the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>-headed BJP-led dispensation on Wednesday introduced the Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026, which will give legal recognition to women farmers as independent farmers in the state. </p><p>Nearly two years after the Maha Yuti government rolled out the flagship Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, this is one of the major steps toward empowering women in the state.</p><p>State Agriculture Minister Dattatrey Bharane tabled the Bill in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. </p>.Maharashtra govt to table Women Farmers Empowerment Bill in monsoon session. <p>This legislation seeks to ensure that women engaged in agriculture and allied activities receive recognition, rights and opportunities.</p><p>Across Maharashtra, women contribute more than 81 per cent of the workforce in agriculture</p><p>However, most agricultural policies and government schemes remain male-centric. Since land ownership is often a prerequisite for availing benefits under agricultural schemes, many women <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/farmers">farmers</a> are excluded from these benefits. Women cultivating family or community-owned land, as well as those engaged in allied activities such as fisheries, livestock rearing, poultry farming and collection of forest produce, are often not recognized as farmers. It is against this backdrop that the proposed legislation was drafted.</p><p>The legislation aims to provide statutory recognition to women engaged in agriculture as “farmers,” establish institutional mechanisms for their welfare, and ensure access to credit, technology, markets and other essential services.</p><p>In addition to conventional farming, the bill covers activities such as animal husbandry, dairy farming, poultry farming, beekeeping, fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, floriculture, mushroom cultivation, agroforestry and collection of forest produce. It also includes landless farmers, tenant farmers, agricultural labourers, pastoral workers and migrant agricultural workers.</p>