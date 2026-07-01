Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra introduces landmark 'Women Farmers Empowerment Bill' to recognise women farmers

This legislation seeks to ensure that women engaged in agriculture and allied activities receive recognition, rights and opportunities.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 15:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtrafarmerswomenDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us