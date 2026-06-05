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Maharashtra: Jalgaon based project turns farm waste into clean energy and biochar

The project will create a new value chain for local farmers by transforming agricultural residue into a source of income and clean energy.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 18:21 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 18:21 IST
India NewsMaharashtraJalgaon

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