Maharashtra: Jalgaon based project turns farm waste into clean energy and biochar

<p>Mumbai: Amid the West Asia’ conflict-driven energy crisis, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., an international diversified agricultural conglomerate, joins hands with Ankur Scientific, a leader in waste-to-energy technology development, and launched a large-scale agriculture waste-to-energy and biochar conversion project in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district. </p><p>The project will create a new value chain for local farmers by transforming agricultural residue into a source of income and clean energy.</p><p>What makes the project unique is its ability to process multiple agricultural waste inputs (feedstock) including mango seeds, corncob, cotton stalk, bamboo, wood chips, and other biomass residues that farmers often underutilize or discard. Using thermochemical gasification technology, these residues are converted into syngas (a clean fuel that can be utilised in industrial thermal applications) along with biochar, a high-value by-product that can be used as a soil enhancer, fertiliser input, and for several industrial applications depending on the feedstock used.</p><p>With the capacity to process nearly 50 tonnes of biomass per day, the project is expected to generate approximately 90 MWh of thermal energy in the form of syngas while also producing close to 12 tonnes of biochar daily. Beyond clean energy generation, the initiative is expected to provide farmers with an additional revenue opportunity from farm waste, support sustainable agricultural practices, and contribute towards environmental conservation by reducing open waste burning and promoting circular resource utilisation.</p>.West Asia conflict | From cow dung to cooking gas: Goa village demonstrates waste-to-gas solution.<p>The syngas generated will be utilized for steam generation in food processing applications, while the biochar produced is proposed to replace peat moss in banana sapling cultivation, supporting more sustainable and locally sourced growing media alternatives.</p><p>Commenting on this project Ankur Jain, Managing Director of Ankur Scientific said, “Agricultural residues should not be seen as waste. They are valuable resources that can generate new income for farmers, produce clean energy for industry, and return carbon back to the soil through biochar. Projects like this demonstrate how a circular rural economy can create value at every stage—from the farm to the factory and back to the field.”</p><p>With increasing emphasis on renewable thermal energy, agricultural waste utilization, and circular farming practices, biomass gasification and biochar projects are expected to emerge as an important component of India’s evolving clean energy and sustainable agriculture landscape.</p>