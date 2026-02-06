<p>Mumbai: A commando of the elite C-60 unit of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gadchiroli">Gadchiroli</a> police laid down his life while three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maoists">Maoists</a> were killed during a fierce encounter between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxals">Naxals</a> and police in the Abujmarh jungles along the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a> boundary on Friday.</p><p>The Gadchiroli police and the C-60 commando unit busted camps of the CPI (Maoist) cadres during the fierce gun-battle. </p><p>The incident took place in Phodewada village on the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border in the Bhamragad tehsil after specific intelligence was received on Tuesday evening about the presence of outlaws in the area. </p><p>So far, three Naxalites have been neutralised in the operation, which was launched three days ago, according to reports reaching here. </p><p>The C-60 unit of the Gadchiroli police and a unit of QAT of the Central Reserve Police Force are involved in the ongoing operation. </p>.Govt on 'reforms express' path for poor, middle class; Maoist terror eradication soon: President Murmu.<p>The police constable, Deepak Chhina Madavi (38) was attached to the Special Operation Team Pranahita.</p><p>He is originally from Mandara, Damrancha in Aheri tehsil.</p><p>“He was injured during the encounter in Abujhmad. This morning, he was airlifted by helicopter from the dense forest at Abujhmad to the Sub-District Hospital in Bhamragad. However, unfortunately, due to the injuries sustained during the operation, he has attained martyrdom in the service of the nation,” the Gadchiroli district said.</p><p>One more jawan, Joga Madavi, received bullet injuries; however, he is out of danger. </p><p>The identity of the three Naxals who were gunned down have not yet been revealed. Police have seized one AK-47 rifle and two SLRs from the spot. </p><p>More details are awaited. </p>