Maharashtra: Jawan killed in Abujmarh jungles during encounter with Naxals

Police have seized one AK-47 rifle and two SLRs from the spot.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 14:25 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNaxalsEncounterJawanMaoistsGadchiroli

