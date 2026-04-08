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Maharashtra: Kolhapur royal Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge rejoins BJP

In 2019, he contested the Kagal seat as an Independent, however, lost to Mushrif.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 08:31 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 08:31 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraKolhapur

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