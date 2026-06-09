Maharashtra launches mission to eliminate railway level-crossings; 65 projects cleared in first phase

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>has embarked on an ambitious plan to become a railway level-crossing-free state, with the government approving 65 railway infrastructure projects in the first phase of a wider programme aimed at eliminating all major railway crossings and easing traffic bottlenecks across urban and semi-urban areas.</p><p>The decision was made at a meeting of Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MahaRail) chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who directed officials to ensure that "not a single railway level-crossing" remains on railway routes in the state over the coming years.</p><p>The initiative marks a significant shift in Maharashtra's transport planning, moving beyond conventional road expansion towards grade-separated rail-road connectivity through Road Over Bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs), subways and foot overbridges.</p><p>MahaRail has identified 131 railway level-crossings with Train Vehicle Unit (TVU) traffic exceeding 10,000 for phased elimination. Of these, 65 projects have now received approval, with priority being given to crossings carrying traffic volumes between 25,000 and 100,000 vehicles and requiring minimal land acquisition.</p>.Railway land ownership to be streamlined.<p>Officials said the programme is designed not only to improve road safety by removing accident-prone railway crossings, but also to reduce congestion, save fuel and improve the efficiency of passenger and freight movement.</p><p>The state's urban growth strategy is also driving the initiative. With rapid expansion of cities and suburbs around railway corridors, the government has identified another 80 locations where there are no level crossings but where ROBs, RUBs and foot overbridges are needed to bridge disconnected road networks and improve mobility.</p><p>The Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounts for the highest number of proposed projects (17), followed by Pune (15) and Nagpur (13), reflecting mounting transport pressures in Maharashtra's fastest-growing urban centres.</p><p>The projects will be implemented by MahaRail, which has emerged as the state's specialised rail infrastructure agency. Since its inception, the corporation has completed 46 ROBs, RUBs and subways across districts including Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Amravati, Kolhapur and Sangli, while several others are nearing completion.</p><p>At the review meeting, Fadnavis directed MahaRail to execute projects in phases based on priority and stressed the need to create infrastructure ahead of demand rather than responding to congestion after it occurs. He also called for district-level committees headed by municipal commissioners and collectors to assess the feasibility of proposed urban projects.</p><p>“There should not be a single railway level crossing remaining on any railway route across Maharashtra. Infrastructure should be developed to achieve a level-crossing-free Maharashtra. Considering the rapid urbanisation around railway corridors in metropolitan areas, infrastructure projects facilitating easy movement of citizens should be undertaken wherever required,” the Chief Minister said. </p><p>To support the large-scale programme, the Chief Minister asked officials to explore low-cost financing through HUDCO and expedite the process of bringing MahaRail under the administrative control of the Public Works Department.</p><p>Transport planners say the initiative could become one of Maharashtra's most significant road safety and urban mobility interventions, particularly as the state seeks to integrate expanding cities with an increasingly busy railway network. By replacing level crossings with grade-separated infrastructure, the government aims to create safer and uninterrupted movement for both rail and road traffic while preparing for future growth in passenger and freight volumes.</p>