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Maharashtra launches mission to eliminate railway level-crossings; 65 projects cleared in first phase

MahaRail has identified 131 railway level-crossings with Train Vehicle Unit (TVU) traffic exceeding 10,000 for phased elimination.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:54 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

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