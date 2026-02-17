<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, in partnership with WRI India, launched a first-of-its-kind pipeline of more than 1,000 urban climate action projects across 44 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) cities in the state. The announcement was made during Mumbai Climate Week.</p><p>Developed under the Climate Forward Maharashtra initiative and anchored in the City Climate Action Accelerator launched in 2023, the pipeline marks a decisive shift from climate planning to large-scale, investment-ready implementation. </p><p>Now entering Phase 2, the Accelerator is supporting cities in preparing projects that are scalable, financially viable and measurable in impact — setting a new benchmark for urban climate action and enhancing livability across Maharashtra’s cities.</p><p>Organised by sector, city and state of readiness, the pipeline enables faster project preparation, streamlined implementation and improved engagement with public and private financiers. </p>.Fire breaks out in New Delhi-Chennai express train's coach in Maharashtra.<p>It spans six high-impact sectors central to climate resilience, low-carbon growth and urban livability: Greening and Urban Heat Management, Air Quality Management, Water Resources Management, Sustainable Waste Management, Energy and Buildings and Sustainable Mobility. </p><p>Speaking at the launch, Abhijit Ghorpade, Director, State Climate Action Cell, The Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Maharashtra said, “Maharashtra is committed to building cities that are climate-resilient, economically vibrant and inclusive. With this pipeline of 1,000+ projects, we are moving beyond planning to delivering implementable solutions on the ground. This structured portfolio will help cities attract investment, accelerate execution and improve quality of life for citizens across the state.”</p><p>The initiative creates a structured and investment-ready climate infrastructure portfolio for Maharashtra. It strengthens local capacity for implementation while positioning the state as a national leader in urban climate action.</p><p>Madhav Pai, CEO, WRI India, added, “WRI India is committed to supporting states in translating climate ambition into action that is practical, equitable and investable. Maharashtra’s leadership demonstrates how strong institutions and credible data can work together to accelerate low-carbon and resilient development. We are proud to partner with the Government of Maharashtra in building a model that can inform climate action across India.”</p>