Maharashtra launches pipeline of over 1,000 urban climate action projects across 44 AMRUT cities

Organised by sector, city and state of readiness, the pipeline enables faster project preparation, streamlined implementation and improved engagement with public and private financiers.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 17:22 IST
