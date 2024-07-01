Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: BJP releases list of candidates, Pankaja Munde finds spot

Mumbai: After a gap of nearly five years, BJP’s Pankaja Munde, a veteran OBC leader got a much-needed political break, when she was nominated by the saffron party on Monday, to contest the biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Pankaja (44), the BJP’s national general secretary, is the daughter of late BJP stalwart and former Deputy Chief Minister Gopinath Munde and niece of late BJP’s troubleshooter Pramod Mahajan.

The biennial elections to 11 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council is scheduled on 12 July.