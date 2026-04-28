<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> is yet to take a call whether or not to contest the biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council even though Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mva">MVA</a>) Opposition partners Congress and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a>’s NCP (SP), have announced their support for the former chief minister. </p><p>The electoral college for the Council polls comprises the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly where the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti enjoys a brute majority. </p><p>The nine members retiring on May 13 are Sanjay Kenekar, Neelam Gorhe, Uddhav Thackeray, Sandeep Joshi, Dadarao Keche, Amol Mitkari, Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, Rajesh Rathod and Shashikant Shinde.</p><p>With a massive strength of 235 MLAs, the BJP-led Maha Yuti is comfortably placed to win eight seats - five for the BJP, two for the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and one for the NCP faction led by Sunetra Pawar.</p>.Uddhav Thackeray’s return to Council hangs in balance.<p>On the other hand, the MVA currently has 46 MLAs - 20 from Shiv Sena (UBT), 16 from the Congress, and 10 from the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar. The alliance can elect one candidate, provided there is no cross-voting or defection.</p><p>To secure a seat, a candidate requires 29 first-preference votes.</p><p>The MVA wants Thackeray to return to the Council, however, he has not yet conveyed his decision. </p><p>Of the nine seats, the Maya Yuti can win eight seats, and the MVA just one seat.</p><p>Among the eight seats that Maha Yuti can win, the BJP will contest five, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (2) and Sunetra Pawar-headed NCP (1). </p><p>It is still not known whether the Maha Yuti will put one additional candidate to put the MVA in trouble. </p>