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Maharashtra Legislative Council polls | Uddhav Thackeray yet to take a call on whether or not to contest

Among the eight seats that Maha Yuti can win, the BJP will contest five, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (2) and Sunetra Pawar-headed NCP (1).
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayMVAShiv Sena (UBT)Legislative Council elections

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