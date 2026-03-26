<p>Mumbai: The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature has drawn to a close, however, the rift between the allies among the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti and the Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maha-vikas-aghadi">Maha Vikas Aghadi</a> (MVA) has widened. </p><p>For the ruling Maha Yuti-NDA coalition, the flashpoint was Satara, where the BJP’s relations with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Sunetra Pawar-headed NCP widened. </p><p>The two BJP allies told the leadership of the principal party, which runs the coalitions at the Centre and the state, not to take allies for granted. </p><p>In fact, while the budget session was underway, Shinde, the Shiv Sena chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister, went to New Delhi and met Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a>, who calls the shots for the BJP. </p><p>Shinde and key aides of Sunetra Pawar have made their displeasure known to Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>. </p><p>In the Satara Zilla Parishad presidential elections, the BJP managed to defeat the Shiv Sena-NCP combine despite being short in numbers which led to a major crisis within the ruling coalition. </p><p>In the 65-member zilla parishad, the BJP has 28 councillors, the NCP 20, Shiv Sena 15, while the Congress, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and Independents hold one seat each. </p><p>With the majority mark at 33, the Sena–NCP combine appeared poised to take control. However, cross-voting by members from rival camps tilted the balance in favour of the BJP with Priya Shinde winning the elections. </p><p>Shiv Sena and NCP leaders alleged that councillors were prevented from voting while state Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, the guardian minister of Satara district was manhandled. Desai and several Shiv Sena ministers threatened to resign from the government. </p><p>When the issue came up in the Legislative Council, Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe ordered the suspension of Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi. </p>.Maharashtra’s anti-conversion law sails through, but sparks unease.<p>In Legislative Assembly Shinde directly attacked Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, and described the incident as the “murder of democracy.” The Chief Minister assured that the matter would be investigated. Later, Council Chairperson Prof. Ram Shinde put the suspension of the police officer on hold. </p><p>On the other hand, with the biennial elections to the Legislative Council round the corner, the relationship between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) has strained; the MVA can win only one seat for which Uddhav Thackeray is keen. </p><p>While the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) ensured the win of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar in the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha, the Shiv Sena (UBT) wants a reciprocation. However, for the state Congress it is a difficult situation as it wants to contest the Council seat. </p><p>Besides, cracks could be seen when the Shiv Sena (UBT) supported the Maharashtra Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam, 2026, the anti-conversion law, which was vehemently opposed by the Congress. The NCP (SP) did not offer much opposition. </p><p>The Congress was also upset during the municipal elections when Shiv Sena (UBT) joined hands with Raj Thackeray-led MNS, for the latter’s stance of migrants. Had the MVA contested as a composite unit, the results of the elections to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would have been a bit different. </p>