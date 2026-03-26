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Maharashtra: Maha Yuti, MVA face widening rifts between allies

The two BJP allies told the leadership of the principal party, which runs the coalitions at the Centre and the State, not to take allies for granted.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 14:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraOppositionMVA

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