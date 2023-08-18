Home
Maharashtra man arrested for strangulating wife to death

Doubts about her 'character' and insecurities led to husband's violent outbreak
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 07:04 IST

Police have arrested a man in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly strangulating his 32-year-old wife to death, suspecting her character, an official said.

The offence took place on Thursday afternoon, he said.

"The man doubted the woman's character, which triggered frequent fights between them," the police official said.

"Losing his temper during one such fight on Thursday, the 39-year-old man strangulated his wife," he said.

After the police were alerted about it, a team went to the spot and sent the woman's body to a government hospital for post-mortem and later arrested her husband, Ashok Marade, on the charge of killing her.

(Published 18 August 2023, 07:04 IST)
