Maharashtra: Man arrested for urinating in bag, selling fruits without washing hands

The accused has been identified as Ali Khan, the Manpada police station official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 15:10 IST

Thane: A 20-year-old fruit-seller was arrested in Dombivali in Thane on Sunday after a viral video showed him urinating into a plastic bag and then continuing to sell fruits without cleaning up, a police official said.

The accused has been identified as Ali Khan, the Manpada police station official said.

The video is of Nilje area and Khan has been arrested under sections 271 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.), 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 296 (obscenity) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official informed.

Local civic authorities said they are in the process of taking action against Khan since the video has sparked outrage among netizens, with many decrying the unhygienic act.

Published 22 September 2024, 15:10 IST
