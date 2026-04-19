<p>Beed: A man in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra’s </a>Beed district approached the police on Sunday, alleging that his second wife had eloped with his minor son from his first marriage, an official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The complaint was filed in the Kaij police station.</p>.<p>According to the complainant, he has two sons and two daughters, both married, from his first wife. He remarried four years ago.</p>.Tribal girl from Thane 'sold' for marriage: 'Husband', three others arrested.<p>The man told the police that his second wife and his minor son from the first marriage eloped when he was in Mumbai earlier this week to take part in a religious event.</p>.<p>According to the complainant, they were surprised after his son-in-law received an e-challan issued by the Hyderabad traffic police for a road safety violation.</p>.<p>The man then concluded that his second wife and minor from his first marriage had eloped using his son-in-law's motorcycle, the official said.</p>.<p>Police said an inquiry is underway and efforts are being made to trace the woman and the minor. </p>