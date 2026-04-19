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Maharashtra: Man claims second wife eloped with his minor son from his first marriage

According to the complainant, he has two sons and two daughters, both married, from his first wife. He remarried four years ago.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBeed

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