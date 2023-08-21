Man stabs, injures couple for refusing to dance at Nagpur function

A man allegedly stabbed and injured a couple over their refusal to dance during a function at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Kharsoli village on Sunday night, an official from Hudkeshwar police said. The accused Dinesh Subhashrao Patil (45) allegedly attacked his neighbour Sukhdeo Uikey (55) and his wife Rekha (50) after they refused to dance during a naming ceremony, he said.