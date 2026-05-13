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Maharashtra may halve ministers' convoy vehicles, decision likely after CM's meetings

The government is examining ways to rationalize the size of ministers' convoys without compromising security arrangements.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraausterity

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