Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's wife escapes unhurt after car accident

The incident took place at around around 5 am near Sortapwadi on Solapur-Pune highway, an official from Uruli Kanchan police station said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 07:58 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 07:58 IST
