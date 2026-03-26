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Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal's viral video with transwoman stirs row; Congress demands his sacking

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal called the incident a reflection of moral decline in state politics.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPViral videoMinister

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