Maharashtra minor rape-murder case | Court to deliver verdict on June 25

<p>Mumbai: The court is set to deliver its verdict into the sensational <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">rape</a>-murder of a minor girl at Nasrapur in Maharashtra’s Pune district on June 25.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>Rural police, which spearheaded the investigation, filed the chargesheet within 16 days of the crime. Thereafter, recording of witnesses and presentation of evidence were completed in the next 16 days, while final arguments took 20 days.</p><p>Once the verdict is given, this is could become the fastest-ever trials in the state involving a heinous crime against a minor.</p><p>The accused in the case is Bhimrao Kamble, a senior citizen (65). The police is represented by Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar.</p>.Maharashtra minor rape-murder: CM bats for law barring parole to sex offenders; accused's family says 'burn him alive'.<p><strong>Details from the minor rape-murder case</strong></p><p>The incident was reported this May from Nasrapur village in Bhor taluka. The three-year-old girl was visiting her grandmother's house in Nasrapur during the holidays when the accused allegedly lured her to a cattle shed near the house.</p><p>As per earlier reports, he sexually assaulted her there and killed her by crushing her with a stone to conceal his identity. </p><p>The incident led to outrage and furore.</p><p>Pune Rural’s Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill assured that the chargesheet would be filed within a fortnight and the trial would be conducted before a fast-track court. </p><p>During the trial, the prosecution presented CCTV footage, DNA profiling, medical evidence, forensic reports, and testimonies to the court. </p><p><strong>Govt action</strong></p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, personally monitored the progress of the case. </p><p><strong>Accused's family demands to 'burn him alive'</strong></p><p>The accused's wife and son demanded strict action against Kamble. “Hanging is too mild a punishment — he should be burned alive…he should die the way he killed the child," they were quoted as saying in media reports. </p><p>Kamble, who previously worked as a labourer, is father of six married daughters, a son and has 11 grand-children. </p><p><strong>Previous offences</strong></p><p>Kamble has two similar offences against him in the past. </p><p>The first dates back to 1998, when he was accused of molestation, though he was later acquitted. The second case was registered in 2015 involving a minor relative, but that complaint was withdrawn. </p>