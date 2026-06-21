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Maharashtra minor rape-murder case | Court to deliver verdict on June 25

The accused in the case is Bhimrao Kamble, a senior citizen (65). Kamble, who previously worked as a labourer, is father of six married daughters, a son and has 11 grand-children.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 06:32 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimerape

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