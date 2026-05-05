Maharashtra minor rape-murder: CM bats for law barring parole to sex offenders; accused's family says 'burn him alive'

<p>Mumbai: Rattled by last week’s shocking<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-crime-4-year-old-girl-sexually-assaulted-murdered-in-pune-district-senior-citizen-held-3988265"> Nasrapur rape-murder</a> incident involving a four-year-old child, the Maharashtra government has started the process to enact a stringent law barring parole to sex offenders. </p><p>The Nasrapur incident was discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting, during which Fadnavis pointed out nearly 80 to 90 per cent of such crimes had been committed by repeat offenders out of prison on temporary release.</p>.No politician should come to our house till killer is hanged: Four-year-old victim’s father .<p>Fadnavis pointed out that a similar law was enacted during his previous tenure as Chief Minister in 2014-2019, but the courts struck it down after it had been in force for three years.</p><p>Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister and the Law & Judiciary Minister, said: “About 80 to 90 per cent of the accused in such (sexual offence) cases are those arrested earlier for similar crimes and released on parole, during which they end up committing offences again.” </p><p>The CM directed officials from the Law & Judiciary department to prepare the necessary legal provisions and submit a proposal at the earliest.</p><p><strong>Burn him alive, says family of rapist </strong></p><p>The family of the accused, 65-year-old Bhimrao Kamble, demanded that he should be burned alive at the same spot where he had committed the heinous crime. “Hanging is too mild a punishment; he should be burned alive…he should die the way he killed the child," Kamble’s wife and son said.</p>.Govt will seek death penalty, fast-track trial in Pune child rape-murder case: CM Devendra Fadnavis.<p>Kamble, who worked as a labourer, is father of six married daughters and a son and have 11 grand-children. Kamble had two previous similar offences against him. The first dates back to 1998, when he was accused of molestation, though he was later acquitted. The second case was registered in 2015 involving a minor relative, but that complaint was withdrawn.</p><p><strong>'Appoint special prosecutor'</strong></p><p>The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights asked the state government to appoint a special public prosecutor in the Nasrapur rape-murder case and launch immediate trial in a fast-track court. </p>