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Maharashtra minor rape-murder: CM bats for law barring parole to sex offenders; accused's family says 'burn him alive'

The accused had two previous similar offences against him.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 12:33 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeDevendra Fadnavis

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