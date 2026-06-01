Maharashtra MLC polls: BJP fields businessman Arun Lakhani, soon to be in-laws with Sule-Pawar family

<p>Mumbai: As the nominations for the ensuing elections to 17 vacancies in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> Legislative Assembly drew to a close on Monday, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> sprang a sprite by fielding businessman Arun Lakhani, whose son Sarang Lakhanee is set to marry Revati Sule, the daughter of Baramati MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supriya-sule">Supriya Sule</a> and Sadanand Sule and also the grand daughter of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp-sp">NCP (SP)</a> supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharadpawar">Sharad Pawar</a>. </p><p>Lakhani is the Chairman and Managing Director of the Vishvaraj Group, a company engaged in water sustainability projects, wastewater management and road infrastructure development.</p>.Baramati bypoll: We won't put up candidate against Sunetra Pawar, says Supriya Sule.<p>Lakhani is considered close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.</p><p>The BJP fielded Lakhani from the Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli local authorities constituency and faces Congress’ candidate Shailesh Agarwal.</p><p>After his nomination, Lakhani said that family relations and politics are not be mixed. </p><p>"Supriya Tai sent me a congratulatory message. The reference to the Pawar family is natural because it is a large political family and we are related. I do not see anything unusual in that,” he said. </p>