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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra MLC polls: BJP fields businessman Arun Lakhani, soon to be in-laws with Sule-Pawar family

The BJP fielded Lakhani from the Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli local authorities constituency and faces Congress’ candidate Shailesh Agarwal.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSharad PawarSupriya SuleMLC electionsNCP (SP)

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