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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra MLC polls: BJP Rebel candidate defeats Shiv Sena nominee in Nashik

Counting was being held on Monday for the June 18 elections to 11 seats in the state legislature's Upper House.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 06:30 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv SenaNashik

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