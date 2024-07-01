Maharashtra MLC polls: Thackeray family aide Anil Parab wins from Mumbai Graduates’ constituency

Mumbai: In what comes as a shot in the arm of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, one candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) won the elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council while one is leading.
Thackeray’s close aide and MVA strategist Anil Parab won the polls from Mumbai Graduates’ constituency.
BJP, on the other hand, has won one seat.
Four seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council went to polls last week, namely Mumbai Graduates’ constituency, Konkan Division Graduates’ constituency, Nashik Division Teachers’ constituency and Mumbai Teachers’ constituency. The counting for the polls began on Monday.
Prof J M Abhyankar of Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading in Mumbai Teachers’ constituency seat.
BJP’s Niranjan Davkhare is leading in the Konkan Division Graduates’ seat.
Clarity is yet to emerge from the Nashik Division Teachers’ constituency.
Parab, an advocate by profession, had played a key role in the formation of the MVA dispensation which was toppled in June 2022.
He had also faced the heat from the Enforcement Directorate.
“Hearty congratulations to Anil Parab on his resounding victory,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) said in a social media post.
At the time of going to Press, confirmed results from the Election Commission of India were awaited.
Published 01 July 2024, 16:44 IST