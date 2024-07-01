Maharashtra MLC polls: Thackeray family aide Anil Parab wins from Mumbai Graduates’ constituency

Mumbai: In what comes as a shot in the arm of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, one candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) won the elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council while one is leading.

Thackeray’s close aide and MVA strategist Anil Parab won the polls from Mumbai Graduates’ constituency.

BJP, on the other hand, has won one seat.

Four seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council went to polls last week, namely Mumbai Graduates’ constituency, Konkan Division Graduates’ constituency, Nashik Division Teachers’ constituency and Mumbai Teachers’ constituency. The counting for the polls began on Monday.