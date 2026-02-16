Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: MMRDA presents Rs 48,072.57 crore budget for 2026–27

The MMRDA’s jurisdiction spread across the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and large areas of neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 17:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 17:14 IST
MumbaiMaharashtrabudgetMMRDAIndia News

Follow us on :

Follow Us