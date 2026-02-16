<p>Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday presented its budget for the financial year 2026–27 with a total outlay of Rs 48,072.57 crore marking its first surplus budget since 2017–18. </p><p>These allocations include Rs 571.50 crore for two memorials - Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Grand Memorial at Indu Mill (Rs 400 crore) and Late Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Part 1 & 2 at Mumbai Mayor’s bungalow (Rs 171.50. crore).</p><p>The MMRDA’s jurisdiction spread across the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and large areas of neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad. </p><p>The meeting was presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the MMRDA Chairman and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the Urban Development Minister and MMRDA Vice Chairman and Metropolitan Commission Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.</p><p>“MMRDA’s first surplus Budget since 2017–18 marks a defining institutional milestone. This Budget reflects global investor confidence and a long-term infrastructure-led growth vision. It positions the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as a modern, investment-ready and globally competitive urban region,” Fadnavis said.</p><p>MMRDA had a deficit of Rs 7,468 crore 2024 -2025.</p><p>With Rs 48,072.57 crore in estimated receipts and Rs 48,072.40 crore in proposed expenditure, the Budget projects a surplus of Rs 17 lakh. </p>.Budget shunned populism, bets on capex to power jobs and growth: PM Modi.<p>The surplus is the outcome of structured land monetisation, strengthening of the Urban Transport Fund (UTF), improved project-linked revenues, and capital mobilisation through international partnerships and institutional financing.</p><p><strong>Major allocations</strong></p><p>Orange Gate to Marine Drive Coastal Road Underground Tunnel – Rs 1,250 crore </p><p>Atal Setu to Mumbai–Pune Expressway Link – Rs 603 crore </p><p>Thane to Borivali Four-Lane Underground Tunnel – Rs 3,029.51 crore </p><p>Mumbai Integrated Tunnel (BWSL–BKC–HSR–T2 Connectivity) – Rs 1,189 crore </p><p>Thane Coastal Road (Balkum–Gaimukh) – Rs 1,025.77 crore</p><p>Extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Projects – Rs 2,362.20 crore\t</p><p>Mumbai - Vadhavan Expressway Corridor (Uttan-Virar Sea Link) – Rs 2,000 crore </p><p>Mumbai to Samruddhi Expressway- Saket to Aamne Link Road – Rs 500 crore \t</p><p>Eastern Freeway Chedda Nagar, Ghatkopar to Thane Extension – Rs 1,106.75 crore \t</p><p>Elevated Road from Kalyan Murbad to Badlapur Road Parallel to Waldhuni River - Rs 200 crore </p><p>KSC (Karnala–Sai–Chirner) New Town – Rs 4,000 crore </p><p>Raigad Pen Growth Centre – Rs 500 crore </p><p>Kharbav Integrated Business Park – Rs 100 crore</p>