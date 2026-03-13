<p>Mumbai: In a bid to transform agriculture in the Gadchiroli district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, the M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation organised a district-level stakeholder consultation on women farmer empowerment by incorporating innovative techniques and modern technologies.</p><p>The meeting was held at the Gondwana University in Gadchiroli. </p><p>The meeting brought together senior officials, local leaders, community representatives including District Collector Avishyant Panda, and Zilla Parishad CEO Suhas Gade.</p>.SMART Project hosts first divisional Buyer–Seller Meet in Nashik to strengthen institutional market linkages .<p>“Given the geographical and soil diversity across blocks, agricultural development must be supported with modern technology,” Panda said. </p>.<p>According to him, during the recent Krishi Mahotsav, farmers from remote areas, including Bhamragad, presented several good farming practices. The district administration is now focusing on allied activities such as beekeeping and forest produce clusters. He noted that strategies should be developed according to the needs of each block.</p><p>Panda added that the loan repayment rate of women’s SHGs in Gadchiroli is among the highest in Maharashtra. </p>.Farmers stage protest, bring traffic to halt for tur package.<p>He also mentioned about undertaking pilot initiatives such as water chestnut (shingada) and azolla cultivation in the district. Highlighting development challenges, he pointed to the difficulty of sharing information in remote areas and loss of connectivity during the monsoon.</p><p>He added that women’s empowerment will require better integration of agricultural and social initiatives. </p><p>Gade informed that his office has prepared a list of women who are widowed, divorced, or single and have no support system.</p><p>Gade informed that his office has prepared a list of women who are widowed, divorced, or single and have no support system. </p><p>"Such a pilot programme that could give them technical knowledge and help build their skills will be a good start," he said. </p><p>“We are keen to help transform agriculture in Gadchiroli from subsistence to remunerative farming,” said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chairperson of MSSRF in an online address. </p><p>“This means identifying new opportunities and linking agriculture more closely with health and nutrition. Good agricultural practices influence dietary diversity, nutrition, and productivity, and these, in turn, contribute to GDP. We do not want to focus only on crop yields. We also want to look at the nutritional value of what is grown and how agriculture can improve the health of communities,” she added.</p><p>Ranjutai Naitam, Secretary of Kosmigad Organic FPC Ltd. in Dhanora, said that in their farmer producer company of more than 500 members, about 60 per cent are women. </p><p>The group works on promoting organic produce and conserving seeds. While they have established seed banks, she noted that marketing remains a major challenge.</p><p>During the technical session, Mahesh Maske and Meher Gadekar of MSSRF presented their scoping study and plans for women farmers’ empowerment in Gadchiroli.</p><p>The programme was also attended by the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Gondwana University, Dr. Shriram Kawale, along with Dr. Bhavani R. V. of MSSRF and Dr. Venu Margam.</p>