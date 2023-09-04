Mumbai air hostess murder: Cops arrest 1, probe underway

The Mumbai police nabbed a suspect in connection with the murder of a trainee air-hostess at Ashok Nagar in Andheri area of Mumbai.
The Powai police station has carried out the operation.
The victim, Rupal Ogrey (24) hailed from Raipur in Chhattisgarh and was undergoing training as an air-hostess with a leading private airline.
The body was found in a flat at NG Complex at Ashok Nagar in Marol, Andheri East around 9.45 pm on Sunday night.The victim was alone at the time of the incident.
The body was sent for an autopsy to Rajawadi Hospital and the police registered a murder case and formed eight teams to probe the case.
“We had formed eight teams to investigate the case. One suspect has been arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Datta Nalavade told reporters.
However, he did not get into the specifics of the case. “We have made one arrest and our investigation is going on,” he said. “The motive is under investigation,” he said. Asked about the suspect, he said that he was an employee of a company engaged in cleaning.
“We have used human intelligence and technical intelligence to crack down the case,” he said.
As per initial information, Rupal had come to Mumbai six months ago for her in-flight crew training course with a private airline.