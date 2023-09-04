Mumbai air hostess murder: Cops arrest 1, probe underway

The Mumbai police nabbed a suspect in connection with the murder of a trainee air-hostess at Ashok Nagar in Andheri area of Mumbai.

The Powai police station has carried out the operation.

The victim, Rupal Ogrey (24) hailed from Raipur in Chhattisgarh and was undergoing training as an air-hostess with a leading private airline.

The body was found in a flat at NG Complex at Ashok Nagar in Marol, Andheri East around 9.45 pm on Sunday night.The victim was alone at the time of the incident.