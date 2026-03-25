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Maharashtra: Nashik, Malegaon civic bodies order closure of slaughterhouses on Ram Navami

All slaughterhouses in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area will remain closed on March 26 on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikRam NavamiSlaughter houseMalegaon

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