<p>Nashik: The Nashik and Malegaon municipal corporations in Maharashtra have ordered slaughterhouses to remain closed on the occasion of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-navami">Ram Navami</a> on Thursday.</p>.<p>Legal action will be taken against those violating the order, the civic bodies said.</p>.<p>All slaughterhouses in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area will remain closed on March 26 on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami. No one should slaughter animals on that day, the civic body said in the order issued on Wednesday.</p>.Rama Navami 2026: March 26 or 27?When to celebrate Ram Lalla's birth? Know date, muhurat and more.<p>Similarly, the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, located in Nashik district, also ordered the closure of all slaughterhouses, shops and hotels selling meat from 5 am till midnight on Thursday.</p>.<p>The decision has been taken to maintain communal harmony and public peace.</p>.<p>The Malegaon civic body has announced 12 'no slaughter' days this year, including Mahavir Jayanti on March 31 and Buddha Purnima on May 1. </p>