<p>Navigation and direction specialist Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha took over Command of Maharashtra Naval Area (MNA) from Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi at a ceremonial parade held at INS Kunjali in Mumbai.</p><p>Admiral Jha was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 July 1993.</p><p>A graduate of the National Defence Academy, he is a specialist in Navigation and Direction and has navigated six frontline frigates and destroyers as well as the aircraft carrier, INS Viraat.</p><p>He has been the Executive Officer of the aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, and his sea commands include command of IN ships Nishank, Kora, and Sahyadri.</p><p>His staff tenures include serving as Joint Director (Personnel), Naval Assistant to Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Commodore (Foreign Cooperation), and Commodore (Strategy, Concepts & Transformation) at NHQ New Delhi. He has also served as India's Naval Attache at the Embassy of India in Tehran, Iran.</p><p>A graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Royal College of Defence Studies, London, he holds Master's degrees in Defence Studies from Madras University and in International Security and Strategy from King's College, London.</p><p>A recipient of the prestigious Nao Sena Medal, he has also been commended by the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Commander-in-Chief on four occasions.</p><p>On promotion to Flag rank on 15 January 24, he was appointed as the Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Eastern Naval Command, which he tenanted prior to assuming command of Maharashtra Naval Area.</p>