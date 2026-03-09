<p>Mumbai/Raigad: As the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) completed 20 years, its chief Raj Thackeray on Monday visited the historic Raigad Fort and paid tributes to Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while launching a membership drive to expand the regional outfit's base.</p><p>The 57-year-old Raj, accompanied by his wife Sharmila Thackeray and son Amit Thackeray, offered prayers at the fort and performed abhishek in memory of Shivaji Maharaj, marking the foundation day of the party he launched on March 9, 2006. Raj floated the MNS after walking out of the Shiv Sena founded by his uncle Balasaheb Thackeray following differences with cousin Uddhav Thackeray.</p><p>In 2025, Raj and Uddhav reconciled politically after nearly two decades, uniting on issues related to "Marathi asmita", "bhasha" and "manoos" — culture, language and the welfare of Marathi people. Uddhav now heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) after the split in the original party.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (February 19, 1630 – April 3, 1680) was coronated at Raigad Fort on June 6, 1674, from where he laid the foundation of Hindavi Swarajya — self-rule of the people.

The state-wide membership drive -- both physically and digitally -- will formally commence on Tuesday.

"Today marks 20 years since the founding of the MNS. Twenty years is a significant milestone, whether in the life of an individual or an organisation. Tremendous changes have taken place Over the past two decades in Maharashtra, an entirely new generation has now become voters,” Raj said.</p><p>“These children are our own; today, in every taluka there are young people harbouring dreams and the determination to conquer the world,” said Raj, widely regarded as a charismatic leader and powerful orator.</p><p>Calling upon Marathi youth to join the party, he said, “Today, all aspiring Marathi youth — both young men and women — have the opportunity to become foot soldiers of Maharashtra.”</p><p>“More than your political ideology, your caste or your religion, what matters is that you are as passionately devoted to Maharashtra as we are. Let that be visible to the world and that is more than enough for us,” he added.</p><p>Raj said those joining the party could also opt to become active members. “By becoming members, you are not just becoming Maharashtra’s soldiers but its foot soldiers. We have to build a new Maharashtra and your participation will help strengthen that effort,” he said.</p><p>Reflecting on the party’s journey over the past two decades, Raj said the MNS had played a key role in raising issues concerning Marathi identity.</p><p>“Twenty years ago, when everyone had forgotten about the Marathi people, the language and our identity, it was the MNS that led the awakening. Over the years we organised agitations, led marches and contested elections. Sometimes we succeeded, sometimes we did not, but throughout the journey the word ‘Marathi’ became synonymous with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the minds of the people,” he said.</p><p>“Today, whenever there is injustice against a Marathi person anywhere, even supporters of other political parties ask ‘Where is MNS?’ — and that itself shows what we have achieved,” he added.</p><p>With no MNS MLA currently in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Raj faces a major political challenge in reviving the party’s electoral fortunes.</p><p>Raj’s political journey has seen dramatic turns. In 2003, he proposed Uddhav's name for the Shiv Sena presidentship at the Mahabaleshwar conclave. However, differences within the party led him to quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 and launch the MNS the following year.</p><p>In the 2009 Indian general election 2009, the MNS failed to win any seat but dented the prospects of the Sena-BJP alliance in Mumbai. In the subsequent Assembly polls that year, the party won 11 of the 288 seats and made a significant impact in urban constituencies.</p><p>However, the party’s electoral performance declined in later years. In 2014, the MNS failed to win any Lok Sabha seat and managed just one seat in the Assembly elections.</p><p>In 2019, the party did not contest the Lok Sabha elections, but Raj addressed a dozen rallies targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, drawing closer to the Congress-NCP camp. In the Assembly elections that year, which he contested independentally, the party could win only one seat.</p><p>The political landscape in Maharashtra underwent major changes after the 2019 elections when Shiv Sena broke away from the BJP and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the Congress and the NCP. </p><p>The government was later toppled in June 2022 following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde with BJP support.</p><p>Another political upheaval followed in June 2023 when Ajit Pawar revolted against his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar, joined the BJP-led government and staked claim to the NCP.</p><p>Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP reached out to Raj and he met Amit Shah in New Delhi. While the MNS decided not to contest the polls, Raj extended support to Narendra Modi.</p><p>Raj has often expressed admiration for Modi’s governance model during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and had even toured the state in August 2011.</p><p>However, in the 2024 Assembly elections, the MNS contested independently but failed to win a single seat and Amit Thackeray lost from the Mahim constituency.</p><p>In 2025, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, along with their families, reunited politically and jointly contested the January 2026 municipal elections in Maharashtra.</p>